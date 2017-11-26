The first thing that you do when you pick up your guitar is to check if it is still in tune. If not, you need to tune your guitar first. There are three basic ways to tune a guitar, tuning by itself, by using harmonics, or simply by using a tuner. Whichever method you choose, tuning a guitar can be quite easy.
As an easy method, let us learn how to tune a guitar using a tuner
- The quick and easiest option is to use a digital tuner. These are compact, battery operated devices that are fitted with microphones and are able to pick up the notes of your guitar. Switch ON the device and play an open “E” string. If the guitar is tuned correctly, a light will appear on the device. If not, re-adjust the string until the guitar is in tune. Once the “E” string is tuned, repeat the process with the remaining A, D, G, B, E strings. If the guitar is an electric one, then all you need to do is to plug the cord directly into the digital tuner and check its tuning rather than using the microphone.
- There are many tuner apps available online. You can try tuning your guitar using one of these apps for ease. These principles of working behind these apps are similar to that of a digital tuner. The steps to follow are similar to the ones mentioned under digital tuner. Here your smartphone’s microphone plays the role of the digital tuner’s microphone.
- For the internet lovers, all you have to do is use an online tuner. Most websites allow you to choose which string you want to tune. You can then listen to the tone of the correct pitch and then adjust the string until it sounds right. There is no microphone in this case so you will have to listen carefully to match the notes played on the internet with that of your guitar.
- Saving the best for the last, good news for those who loathe tuning guitars almost every single day, here is the all-new EverTune Guitar Bridge. Once incorporated, you will never have to tune your guitar. Now this is music to ears.