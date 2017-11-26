When it comes to choosing a furniture the decision is as tough as buying a new house! Furniture defines the character of a house and this is why choosing the right type of furniture is important. In the end, furniture that is expensive but withers away in a short while would end up to be a waste of money and this is why the choice of the material of the furniture is crucial.

Indoor furniture would have to withstand moisture build up while outdoor furniture would have to withstand all types of weather extremities. Choosing furniture that can exclusively be used indoor or those that are meant only for the outdoor is not a great choice. It would be better to invest in multi-purpose furniture that can be used both indoor and outdoor. Choosing the right material is the most important aspect here. And you could also invest in some versatile pieces like ottomans, benches, bean bags and others which can be customized in a million ways. You could use these bean bag cubes for extra seating indoor as well as outdoor.

Versatile choices:

If you are looking for materials that can be used both indoor and outdoor, here are some options:

Wood:

The classic option can suit any theme. Paint it and match it with your interiors or leave the rustic beauty to decorate a porch. Choose the right wood treatments based on where you use them.

Wicker:

This is another eco-friendly option which is also pretty light in weight compared with other materials.

Aluminum:

Aluminum furniture are great choices in modern homes and can be used both indoor and outdoor.

Plastic:

This is the most common choice when it comes to choosing versatility. And the best part is that this is less expensive than most other options.